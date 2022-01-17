Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brentford made pre-tax losses of £8.5million during promotion season

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 12.58pm
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, pictured, has steered the Bees to their maiden Premier League season (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Brentford boss Thomas Frank, pictured, has steered the Bees to their maiden Premier League season (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Brentford made a pre-tax loss of £8.5million in the year to June 2021.

The Bees lowered their pre-tax loss by £600,000 from the previous year, thanks in part to the £44.3million player sales of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma.

Brentford estimate their Covid-related losses at £2.8million for the 2020-21 season, up from £1million in the previous campaign.

The west Londoners’ Premier League promotion threw up payments that included player bonuses of £12million, without which the Bees would have returned a pre-tax profit of roughly £3.5millon.

Owner Matthew Benham’s total investment grew to £104.1million, with £22.4million in secured loans relating to the Brentford Community Stadium project.

“Our player trading drove a significant profit on the disposal of player registrations,” read a Brentford statement.

“The principal contributors to this were the sale of Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and the sale of Said Benrahma to West Ham.

“These two transfers continue to provide evidence of the strong work done by the club to recruit and develop talent.”

Brentford have made an impressive start to life in the Premier League after last term’s Championship play-off victory.

Thomas Frank’s side sit 14th more than halfway through their maiden Premier League campaign, with the club buoyant in all respects.

Chairman Cliff Crown said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Matthew Benham for his unwavering commitment to the club and congratulate Thomas Frank, Brian Riemer, the players and all the club staff, who have contributed to the best season the club has experienced in the last 75 years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]