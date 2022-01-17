Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Big guns make it through – day one of Australian Open

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 1.48pm
Rafael Nadal eased into the second round (Hamish Blair/AP)
Rafael Nadal eased into the second round (Hamish Blair/AP)

Amid the politics, a tennis tournament broke out at Melbourne Park on Monday.

With Novak Djokovic arriving back in Serbia following his deportation, focus turned, at least partly, to the players who will challenge for the Australian Open titles.

There was disappointment for British number one Cameron Norrie, who was well beaten by Sebastian Korda, but Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty all posted comfortable wins.

Picture of the day

Coco Gauff leaps into a backhand during her defeat by Wang Qiang
Coco Gauff leaps into a backhand during her defeat by Wang Qiang (Hamish Blair/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Berrettini bother

Matteo Berrettini overcame stomach troubles to beat Brandon Nakashima 4-6 6-2 7-6 (5) 6-3.

Fallen seeds

Women: Sofia Kenin (11), Coco Gauff (18)
Men: Cameron Norrie (12), Lloyd Harris (30)

Who’s up next?

Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut on Tuesday
Emma Raducanu will make her Australian Open debut on Tuesday (Simon Baker/AP)

Six British players are in action on a packed day two. Debutant Emma Raducanu headlines the night session on Margaret Court Arena against Sloane Stephens while Andy Murray takes on Nikoloz Basilashvili and Liam Broady meets Nick Kyrgios on John Cain Arena. Harriet Dart’s clash with seventh seed Iga Swiatek is centre stage on Rod Laver, with Dan Evans and Heather Watson also in action along with men’s title favourite Daniil Medvedev and top women’s contenders Garbine Muguruza and Aryna Sabalenka.

