Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

No worries for Fulham boss Marco Silva ahead of Birmingham battle

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 2.18pm
Marco Silva could go unchanged after seeing his side score 13 goals in two games (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva could go unchanged after seeing his side score 13 goals in two games (John Walton/PA)

Marco Silva could name an unchanged side when Fulham welcome Birmingham to Craven Cottage on Tuesday night.

The Fulham boss has seen his team score 13 goals in their last two Championship games and with no new injury concerns, he may opt to stick with the same XI.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri is still on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Winger Ivan Cavaleiro is still struggling with fitness after suffering a groin injury in October and will have to watch on from the sidelines again.

George Friend is set to return to the Birmingham side after serving a one-match suspension.

The 34-year-old defender was given his marching orders with a second yellow card in the Blues’ FA Cup defeat to Plymouth a fortnight ago but is available for selection again.

Striker Troy Deeney has been ruled out for a month through injury.

Forward Lukas Jutkiewicz and winger Jeremie Bela returned from injury in City’s 1-1 draw with Preston and will most likely start from the off again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]