Morecambe to check on Aaron Wildig ahead of Wigan clash

Morecambe will check on Aaron Wildig ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan.

The midfielder, who has had an injury-hit season, played 75 minutes as he made his first start in four games in Saturday’s goalless draw at AFC Wimbledon.

Arthur Gnahoua will hope to continue after returning to the side at the weekend.

Loan signings Trevor Carson and Jacob Bedeau are set to make their home bows.

Promotion-chasing Wigan could hand debuts to new signings Josh Magennis and Graeme Shinnie.

Striker Magennis completed his move from Hull last week while midfielder Shinnie arrived from Derby over the weekend.

Latics have no fresh injury issues following Saturday’s hard-fought win at Doncaster.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.