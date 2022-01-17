Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Boost for Scotland and Wales as FIFA wipes bookings ahead of World Cup play-offs

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 2.56pm
Players have had their group stage bookings removed (Florian Schrotter/PA)
Players have had their group stage bookings removed (Florian Schrotter/PA)

Scotland and Wales have received a World Cup play-off boost with FIFA removing all yellow cards picked up in qualifying.

Both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Wales counterpart Robert Page had called for bookings to be wiped clean after securing their place in the play-offs in November.

FIFA has now decided to introduce a yellow-card amnesty for the 12 European nations involved in the March play-offs, which could see Scotland and Wales meet to determine a place at this year’s World Cup.

Wales v Belgium – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales star Aaron Ramsey had been at risk of missing a potential play-off final to qualify for the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

A Football Association of Wales spokesman said: “Following a request from UEFA, FIFA has decided to cancel all cautions that have not resulted in a sending-off prior to the play-offs of the preliminary competition to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Wales manager Robert Page backed Clarke’s call for a play-off amnesty on yellow cards in November, saying: “I fully support it. Absolutely.

“I see it especially from Scotland’s point of view because they had six teams in their group and had more games to play.

“If we can influence a change we absolutely will.”

Wales had seven players walking a disciplinary tightrope – Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Harry Wilson, James Lawrence, Joe Allen, Kieffer Moore and Sorba Thomas – with a semi-final booking ruling them out of a potential final.

Scotland v Faroe Islands – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group F – Hampden Park
Scott McTominay was among eight Scotland players who had been one booking away from missing a potential play-off final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Joe Morrell’s suspension after picking up a second caution in the November draw against Belgium still stands.

Scotland had eight players – Andy Robertson, Billy Gilmour, Che Adams, Jack Hendry, John McGinn, Kevin Nisbet, Scott McTominay and Stephen O’Donnell – one booking away from missing the play-off final were they to get there.

Wales and Scotland were paired in the same play-off path when the draw was made at the end of November.

The Dragons will host Austria in one semi-final, with Scotland at home to Ukraine in the other on March 24.

Wales or Austria will have home advantage against Scotland or Ukraine five days later with the winner qualifying for Qatar.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier