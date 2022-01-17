Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Burnley request postponement of Watford game

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 3.14pm
Burnley have requested the postponement of Tuesday’s match against Watford (Martin Rickett/PA)
Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.

The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.

A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.

“The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad.”

Saturday was the fourth time this season Burnley had a match called off due to cases of Covid-19, but the first time the request had come from the Turf Moor club.

Tuesday’s fixture had already been rearranged – it was originally due to be played on December 15 but was postponed due to positive cases within the Watford camp.

Burnley last played on January 8, when they were without seven players for the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Championship side Huddersfield, a match which was also missed by manager Sean Dyche and coach Steve Stone following positive tests.

Since then, the Clarets have lost Chris Wood in a surprise transfer to Newcastle – forced on Burnley due to a release clause in the New Zealand striker’s contract – while Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Newcastle United v Watford – Premier League – St James’ Park
Chris Wood made his Newcastle debut on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Dyche’s side have played only 17 Premier League games, the fewest of any team, and sit bottom of the table after Saturday’s results, three points shy of 17th-placed Watford.

In addition to the Watford match, Burnley’s fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa were postponed last month, while they must still reschedule November’s match against Tottenham, which was called off at short notice due to heavy snow.

Monday’s request comes at a time when several Premier League managers have again raised concerns over the criteria being applied when reviewing applications for postponement, with injuries and players on international duty seemingly being taken into consideration.

