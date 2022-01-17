Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana doubtful for Brighton’s clash with Chelsea

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 3.24pm
Brighton midfielder Adam Lallana is expected to miss the visit of Chelsea (Adam Davy/PA)
Brighton duo Shane Duffy and Adam Lallana are major doubts for Tuesday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea due to respective ankle and hamstring injuries.

Captain Lewis Dunk is closing in on a return from a knee problem but will not be involved, while midfielders Enock Mwepu (hamstring) and Yves Bissouma (Africa Cup of Nations) also remain unavailable.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey is fit to take on his former club after a slight groin issue restricted him to a second-half cameo during Friday’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Andreas Christensen will miss out again for Chelsea due to coronavirus isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah remains sidelined with a thigh problem, with Reece James a longer-term absentee due to a hamstring injury.

Ben Chilwell is out for the season after knee surgery, with Edouard Mendy at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Scherpen, Lamptey, Burn, Veltman, Webster, Cucurella, Roberts, Turns, Offiah, Gross, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Moder, Leonard, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Ferguson.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Bettinelli, Rudiger, Sarr, Silva, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Kovacic, Jorginho, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Werner, Havertz, Lukaku.

