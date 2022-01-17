Cambridge will leave it late to check on George Williams

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will make a late decision on George Williams ahead of Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Doncaster.

Defender Williams has missed the last two games through illness and his condition is being assessed.

Midfielder Jensen Weir was due to train with the rest of the squad for the first time on Monday following his return from a knee injury, while the squad from Saturday’s 1-0 league win at Lincoln, which included debutant Sam Sherring following his loan move from Bournemouth, remains intact.

Keeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a knee problem, while Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones and Shilow Tracey continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Bottom-of-the-table Doncaster hope to have Tommy Rowe available for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Midfielder Rowe limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Wigan with a tight thigh muscle having also broken his nose, but manager Gary McSheffrey is hopeful he will be able to play, although he may have to do so in a protective mask.

Central defender Ro-Shaun Williams is out with a groin injury, while striker Jordy Hiwula is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie all continue their quests for match fitness.