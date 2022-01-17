Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cambridge will leave it late to check on George Williams

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 3.36pm
Cambridge defender George Williams is being assessed following his recovery from illness (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cambridge boss Mark Bonner will make a late decision on George Williams ahead of Tuesday night’s League One fixture against Doncaster.

Defender Williams has missed the last two games through illness and his condition is being assessed.

Midfielder Jensen Weir was due to train with the rest of the squad for the first time on Monday following his return from a knee injury, while the squad from Saturday’s 1-0 league win at Lincoln, which included debutant Sam Sherring following his loan move from Bournemouth, remains intact.

Keeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle is expected to be sidelined for several weeks with a knee problem, while Greg Taylor, Lloyd Jones and Shilow Tracey continue to work their way back towards full fitness.

Bottom-of-the-table Doncaster hope to have Tommy Rowe available for the trip to the Abbey Stadium.

Midfielder Rowe limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat by Wigan with a tight thigh muscle having also broken his nose, but manager Gary McSheffrey is hopeful he will be able to play, although he may have to do so in a protective mask.

Central defender Ro-Shaun Williams is out with a groin injury, while striker Jordy Hiwula is a doubt with a hamstring issue.

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie all continue their quests for match fitness.

