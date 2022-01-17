Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Paul Tisdale could mix things up when Stevenage host Crawley

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 4.24pm
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could make changes for the visit of Crawley (Simon Marper/PA)
Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale could make changes for the visit of Crawley (Simon Marper/PA)

Stevenage manager Paul Tisdale has suggested he may need to make changes to freshen up his side as they host Crawley in Sky Bet League Two.

New signing Luke O’Neill could come back into the reckoning after sitting out Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Sutton.

Defender Michael Bostwick, who began a second spell at the club this month, will hope to be available after a slight knock.

Another recent recruit, Ed Upson, is still awaiting his full debut after remaining on the bench at the weekend.

Crawley are likely to be without new signing Caleb Watts due to a hamstring injury.

Watts, who joined the club on loan from Southampton this month, made his debut off the bench at Carlisle on Saturday but lasted just 18 minutes before being forced off again.

Defender Jordan Tunnicliffe is close to making his return after a spell out while Reece Grego-Cox will hope to continue after making his comeback as a substitute at the weekend.

Defender Ludwig Francillette and midfielder Will Ferry are likely to remain on the sidelines.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier