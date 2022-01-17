Dundee United waiting on Liam Smith and Kai Fotheringham By Press Association January 17 2022, 4.26pm Liam Smith, centre, is a doubt for Dundee United (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night. Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness. Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available. St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice. The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem. However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Peter Pawlett convinced winter break has allowed Dundee United to recalibrate Kevin McDonald training with Dundee United after kidney transplant Dundee United star Kerr Smith set for Aston Villa medical after deal worth up to £2 million agreed Dundee United granted work permit for Finnish stopper Carljohan Eriksson