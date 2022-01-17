Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Coventry sign Jake Bidwell from Championship rivals Swansea

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 5.02pm
Jake Bidwell has joined Coventry from Championship rivals Swansea (David Davies/PA)
Jake Bidwell has joined Coventry from Championship rivals Swansea (David Davies/PA)

Coventry have signed Jake Bidwell from Sky Bet Championship rivals Swansea.

Bidwell, 28, who can operate at left-back or left wing-back, has agreed a contract with the Sky Blues until June 2025, with the move subject to EFL and international clearance.

Manager Mark Robins told the club website: “We are very pleased to welcome Jake to Coventry City.

“He is an excellent defender who will get forward strongly, he has a lot of experience, having played nearly 450 games, including many at Championship level, and has a fantastic attitude too.

“Jake will add further quality to our squad at left wing-back, along with Ian Maatsen for the remainder of this season, a position in which we have not had different options.”

Southport-born Bidwell began his career in Everton’s academy, becoming the club’s youngest player to represent the Toffees in European competition when he played against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in 2009.

It was Bidwell’s only Everton appearance and he has gone on to play for Brentford, QPR and Swansea.

Bidwell joined Swansea in July 2019 and made 105 appearances for the Welsh club.

