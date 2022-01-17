Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker against Portsmouth

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 5.04pm
Nesta Guinness-Walker is available for AFC Wimbledon’s League One clash with Portsmouth following a ban (David Davies/PA)
Nesta Guinness-Walker is available for AFC Wimbledon’s League One clash with Portsmouth following a ban (David Davies/PA)

AFC Wimbledon welcome back Nesta Guinness-Walker for Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One visit of Portsmouth.

The defender was banned for Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Morecambe after being sent off against rivals MK Dons but is back in contention this time around.

Anthony Hartigan’s return date remains uncertain following tests on stomach pains as boss Mark Robinson targets a first win since December 7.

On-loan Fulham striker Terry Ablade came off the bench for the dying stages against Morecambe following an ankle issue and could force his way into the starting line-up.

Portsmouth will be without midfielder Miguel Azeez after he was recalled by parent club Arsenal.

The 19-year-old had made 11 appearances across all competitions for Pompey this season, scoring once.

Boss Danny Cowley could welcome Ryan Tunnicliffe back into the fold after his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Captain Clark Robertson has not played in the league since September following a hip injury but was an unused substitute in the home loss to MK Dons at the weekend.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier