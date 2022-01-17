Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Shaw determined to prove himself on the pitch for Motherwell

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 5.32pm
Celtic’s Liam Shaw is aiming to prove himself at Motherwell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Liam Shaw is determined to prove himself on the pitch for Motherwell after being made to wait for his Celtic breakthrough.

The midfielder joined Celtic from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer but his competitive debut did not come until a Europa League encounter with Real Betis in December.

Shaw has only had 10 minutes of cinch Premiership action, against St Mirren last month, but a loan switch to Motherwell means he could make his first start in the Scottish top flight against Ross County in Dingwall on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old said: “I want to get as many minutes as I can and hopefully develop my game.

“If you want to play in this league, you need to play games. I talked to the gaffer at Celtic and he said it was probably my best option. We both agreed to go out and get as many minutes as I can and come back pre-season ready.

“I feel I have improved as a player. Training day in, day out, the tempo is really high. Now I am ready for the next stage to get some games.

“I have come here to prove myself and get as many games as I can and it’s up to me now.”

Shaw had encouraging talks with Motherwell boss Graham Alexander, who earmarked him for a “number eight” role in a three-man midfield.

“He says he likes the way I play and that’s good for me because that’s my position,” Shaw added.

“I feel a box-to-box midfielder is my strongest position and the gaffer sees that the same way as well.

“The 4-3-3 is the same as Celtic but it’s more about box-to-box energy and a lot of running and I feel that is one of my biggest strengths.”

