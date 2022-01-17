Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

An error occurred. Please try again.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.

Cricket

Australia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline.

Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!

7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022

The team said hello to Adelaide.

Sam Billings’ dream came true despite England’s humbling Ashes defeat.

Marnus Labuschagne thanked England.

Thanks to @root66 and the @englandcricket team, staff and families for coming out and making this Ashes series possible. It’s not easy being away from home at the best of times, let alone in and out of bubbles, so thanks again & safe travels home. 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/DHhwmhajlc — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 17, 2022

Tennis

Emma Raducanu gave the Aussie accent a go.

Naomi Osaka and Rafael Nadal are off and running.

Football

Jose felt at home.

Paul Pogba was back on the training pitch.

Mateusz Klich was fatigued.

Not great, bit tired. — Mateusz Klich (@Cli5hy) January 17, 2022

Jack Grealish is loving After Life.

Watched 4 episodes yesterday, saving the last 2 cause I don’t want it to end 😂 my favourite series ever! 💙 @rickygervais @NetflixUK — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) January 16, 2022

A milestone for Ben Mee.

Snooker

Judd Trump believes snooker is in a good place.

Apart from the 2011 world champs I think that was the best week of snooker Iv ever experienced… well done @nr147 and unlucky Barry Hawkins! Snooker is on the up 📈 — Judd Trump (@judd147t) January 16, 2022

Athletics

Usain Bolt had a flying start to the week.

Start The Week Off Flying 😉 #CY pic.twitter.com/0NMCF1Iuty — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) January 17, 2022

Adam Gemili was excited to watch his coach trip with Andrew Pozzi.

So your boys are officially joining @coachtrip tonight. Catch @andrew_pozzi and I weeknights at 8pm on E4! 📺🚌 We had a lot of fun filming this with everyone (cast and crew) and we hope you enjoy it too ✨ pic.twitter.com/Q5mXUbYHdn — Adam Gemili (@Adam_Gemili) January 17, 2022

Motor racing

A snowy view for Valtteri Bottas.

Gridiron

NFL play-off games look different on Nickelodeon.

Nothing like a victory SLIME!! Bucket list item ✅ @ Dallas Cowboy Stadium https://t.co/SCamk4o0wr — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys punter threatened the fixtures and fittings.

Bryan Anger's punt hit the jumbotron 😱 📺: #SFvsDAL on CBS/NICK/Prime Video📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/v6QcauOWfx — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022

Basketball

LeBron James apologised as the Los Angeles Lakers’ losing run continued.