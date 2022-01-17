Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou pleased with Japanese newcomers’ Celtic debuts in win over Hibs

By Press Association
January 17 2022, 11.06pm
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (left) and Reo Hatate wave and applaud the fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Daizen Maeda (left) and Reo Hatate wave and applaud the fans (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou felt vindicated in throwing his Japanese newcomers into the action after a 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

Striker Daizen Maeda scored less than four minutes into his debut and midfielder Reo Hatate was given the club’s man-of-the-match award, while Yosuke Ideguchi was handed a late introduction to the cinch Premiership.

Postecoglou said: “I thought it was a good game to expose both the lads and Yosuke later on to what it’s like to play for this football club. Especially at home against a good opponent, you have got to be ready for it and up for it, and all three acquitted themselves well.

“I obviously know Daizen really well and, even with Reo and Yosuke, I knew they would settle in quickly.

“The environment is good at the club. The boys have embraced them and the coaching staff have worked really hard to get information into them.

“But above all they are good footballers. There wouldn’t be a manager in the world who can’t fit good footballers into their team. That’s a good start for them.”

Maeda could get an extended run with countryman Kyogo Furuhashi still struggling with a hamstring problem.

“He hasn’t recovered as well as we would like so we are just waiting on some further advice,” Postecoglou said.

“Suffice to say, it’s something that’s going to keep him out for weeks. I don’t know how many weeks, we will probably know better this week. But you could say next two or three weeks he is not going to be part of it.”

Celtic went two ahead through Josip Juranovic’s 25th-minute penalty and could have added to their lead.

“The first game after the break, we wanted to make sure we started the game really well,” Postecoglou said.

“I thought we did that – we had good tempo early on, good energy and got our goals. We should have got a couple more, we were a little bit wasteful in front of goal.

“The second half we weren’t as dominant in terms of creating chances but I still felt we were in control.”

Hibs boss Shaun Maloney was proud of his players for the way they kept possession for spells.

The former Celtic midfielder said: “I can take a lot. Start with the mentality – to go 2-0 down and still play the way we did. I’m really pleased with that.

“Some of our play in the first couple of thirds was really good. Moving forward, we have to use that to create more chances. At that final bit we had to be more aggressive and take those one-on-ones.

“When Celtic pressed, I don’t think any team has done that to them domestically in actually keeping the ball of them for that length of time.”

Hibs could have taken the lead but Kevin Nisbet hit the post from four yards out.

“That was a big moment and sometimes in these games those fine margins will have an impact,” Maloney said.

“But I can’t say too much about Kevin – he has been excellent since I have been here. He was probably the difference for us against Dundee United (3-1 win on Boxing Day) Strikers sometimes take them, sometimes don’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier