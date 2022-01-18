Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Dan Biggar to captain injury-hit Wales in Six Nations

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 11.36am Updated: January 18 2022, 12.06pm
Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)
Dan Biggar will captain Wales in the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar has been named as Wales captain for this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship.

Biggar takes over from an injured Alun Wyn Jones, who is among a number of high-profile absentees.

Other players not part of the squad due to injuries include Jones’ fellow British and Irish Lions George North, Leigh Halfpenny, Ken Owens, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Taulupe Faletau.

Wales v Australia – Autumn International – Principality Stadium
Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has named a 36-man squad (David Davies/PA)

But flanker Ross Moriarty, who has not played since the autumn due to a shoulder problem, does make Wales head coach Wayne Pivac’s 36-man group.

The squad includes three uncapped players in hooker Dewi Lake, his Ospreys colleague – flanker Jac Morgan – and Cardiff number eight James Ratti.

Jones has undergone two shoulder operations since being hurt during Wales’ Autumn Nations Series opener against New Zealand in October.

Hooker Owens, meanwhile, has a back problem, while Tipuric and Navidi have shoulder issues, North and Halfpenny are recovering from knee injuries and Faletau has not played this season because of ankle trouble.

Biggar is set to lead Wales for the first time in the opening game of their Six Nations title defence against Ireland in Dublin on February 5. Ospreys lock Adam Beard will be Biggar’s vice-captain.

Another five players could be in line to make their Six Nations bows – a list that includes Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts.

On 32-year-old Biggar’s appointment, Pivac said: “In terms of captaincy, we’ve named Dan Biggar.

“With the experience missing, we wanted someone who had experienced the competition on a number of occasions and knows the rigours of it.

Northampton Saints v Ulster – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens
Northampton fly-half Dan Biggar will lead Wales in the Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

“He gives us that. He has 95 Wales caps and he has toured with the British and Irish Lions.

“Dan has the respect of the other players and management, so we think he will do a great job.”

Wales’ first home game is against Scotland on February 12, with the Welsh government announcing last week that spectators can return to matches following a lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions that took effect on Boxing Day.

Pivac added: “It’s fantastic news that we will continue to have crowds at Principality Stadium. We have the most incredible fans, and the atmosphere they create is second to none.

“The Guinness Six Nations is a very special competition and we want to go out and win, like every other nation.

“This is tournament rugby, so it is about working hard in training and preparing well each week.

“Last year, the Six Nations offered fans an exciting brand of rugby with lots of tries, and while we know we have five tough matches ahead and the margins in Test rugby are fine, we are looking forward to the challenge.

“With the World Cup on the horizon next year, every match will be important for development on the road to France.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]