Livingston secure ‘very important signing’ of Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov

Livingston have signed Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov from Rubin Kazan subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

The 27-year-old will join the Lions on an initial 18-month deal with the club having the option of a further year extension.

Konovalov, who most recently spent time on loan with Russian side Ural Yekaterinburg, will compete for the gloves with current number one Max Stryjek.

Manager David Martindale told Livingston’s website: “We were delighted to receive the news that Ivan has been granted his Governing Body Endorsement from the SFA, which is the first part of the work permit process. All going well, we will see Ivan in the country training with us over the coming weeks.

“I feel it’s a very important signing for us in terms of having genuine competition in the building for Max. We have relied heavily on loan signings over the years as there hasn’t been a great standard of goalkeeper available on our finances. It has been extremely hard to recruit a genuine, permanent signing who can compete to be our number one.

Martindale felt the need to recruit another goalkeeper after Daniel Barden, on loan from Norwich, was diagnosed with testicular cancer earlier in the season.

He added: “Ivan will come in and really push Max and I think it will be very good for both goalkeepers in their own development. It’s healthy competition in an area of the park that we have became really light in since the horrific news about Daniel.

“Ivan has played in the top leagues in Russia, Serbia and Belarus and is currently with Rubin Kazan in the Russian Premier League. Rubin Kazan are a huge club and have been very good to work with and I would like to thank them for all their help in securing Ivan.

“Ivan is a good age in goalkeeper terms and has played enough football to convince us that he can come in and be a very good goalkeeper for Livingston.”

Konovalov has been recruited in preparation for the possibility of Stryjek being lured away from the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Martindale said: “There has been a lot of interest in Max over the last six months and I have no doubt if Max keeps his current form up there will be further interest in the summer.

“Bringing Ivan in just now will provide healthy competition in the short term and allow him the opportunity to bed himself in slowly to our environment in a different league and country.

“Come the summer, I feel he will be in a very good place and prove his worth to Livingston.”