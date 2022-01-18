Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Greive set for speedy St Mirren debut after signing 18-month contract

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 1.34pm
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has bolstered his attack (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has bolstered his attack (Steve Welsh/PA)

St Mirren have signed striker Alex Greive from New Zealand club Birkenhead United.

The Buddies have taken advantage of their strategic partnership with the Auckland-based outfit to recruit the 22-year-old forward on an 18-month contract.

Greive was part of the provisional New Zealand Olympic squad for the Tokyo Games last year and scored 25 goals across 33 games throughout 2021, including three hat-tricks in a row.

Saints manager Jim Goodwin is excited about his new acquisition, telling the club’s website: “We are delighted to have another addition to the squad at the top end of the pitch.

“Alex is one we have been working with for the last wee while but couldn’t get him registered until the January window opened up.

“He’s brings creativity, he’s a little bit different to some of the other strikers we have at the moment, he’s quite dynamic and he’s a decent footballer so we’re excited to have him involved.”

Greive could make his debut in Tuesday evening’s cinch Premiership match at Dundee United if international clearance arrives in time.

Goodwin added: “He’s a very good professional. He’s looked very sharp in training and I think he’s surprised one or two.

“With the extra couple of squad members we can include in the matchday squad, Alex might find himself involved tonight.”

