Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Raducanu, Murray, Evans and Watson advance – day two at the Australian Open

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 2.04pm
Emma Raducanu made an impressive debut in Melbourne (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Emma Raducanu made an impressive debut in Melbourne (Tertius Pickard/AP)

Emma Raducanu made an impressive return to the big stage as she powered into the second round of the Australian Open with a convincing win over Sloane Stephens.

The 19-year-old may have found wins hard to come by of late but, a second-set wobble aside, she evoked memories of her US Open success as she eased to a 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory.

On a busy day for British players, former world number one and three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray also went through after battling to a five-set win over 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Dan Evans, the 24th seed, joined him in the next round after confidently seeing off David Goffin in straight sets but qualifier Liam Broady went down to home favourite Nick Kyrgios. Heather Watson was triumphant but qualifier Harriet Dart won just three games as she lost to seventh-seeded Pole Iga Swiatek.

Daniil Medvedev, the leading men’s seed in the absence of Novak Djokovic, is safely through along with Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, as are leading women’s contenders Aryna Sabalenka and Garbine Muguruza.

Picture of the day

Kyrgios attempted some trick shots on his way to victory over Broady
Ever the showman, Kyrgios attempted some trick shots on his way to victory over Broady (Andy Brownbill/AP)

Quote of the day

Broady admits he faced a challenge playing Kyrgios in a raucous atmosphere on the John Cain Arena, with even the Australian saying “it was a zoo out there”.

Stat of the day

Moments to forget

Basilashvili had some fine moments in his near four-hour battle with Murray, but mis-hitting a serve over his opponent’s head into the crowd was not one of them.

The next generation

Serena Williams may not be competing in Melbourne this year but tennis remains firmly on the family’s mind with husband Alexis Ohanian tweeting a video of their four-year-old daughter Olympia honing her backhand.

Fallen seeds

Women: Angelique Kerber (16), Petra Kvitova (20), Leylah Fernandez (23)
Men: Nikoloz Basilashvili (21), Ugo Humbert (29)

Who’s up next?

Australian Open Tennis
Ashleigh Barty headlines Wednesday’s action for the home fans (Hamish Blair/AP)

Women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty will be the star attraction for the home crowd as she takes on qualifier Lucia Bronzetti on Wednesday. Men’s third seed Alexander Zverev is also likely to face a partisan atmosphere as he comes up against Australian John Millman, the world number 80. Rafael Nadal also returns to court to play Yannick Hanfmann while defending women’s champion Naomi Osaka faces world number 54 Madison Brengle and Olympic champion Belinda Bencic tackles on in-form Amanda Anisimova.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier