Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Hull depleted for Blackburn clash

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 3.33pm
Hull manager Grant McCann is still without half-a-dozen key players (Tim Goode/PA)
Hull manager Grant McCann is still without half-a-dozen key players (Tim Goode/PA)

Hull boss Grant McCann is expected to be without a long list of players once again for his side’s home game against Blackburn.

Mallik Wilks (foot), Alfie Jones (hamstring), Lewie Coyle, Andy Cannon (both ankle), Josh Emmanuel (illness) and Callum Elder (groin) all remain unavailable.

Jones, Coyle, Cannon and Elder are hoping to return next month, but Wilks’ metatarsal injury will keep him sidelined for eight weeks.

The Tigers are bidding to avoid a fourth straight league defeat and have taken only two points from their last five matches.

Blackburn could include new signings Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday in their squad.

Right-back Zeefuik has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Hertha Berlin and winger Markanday signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to seal a permanent move from Tottenham.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be without suspended defender Ryan Nyambe, who serves a one-game ban following his dismissal in last week’s win at Cardiff.

Defender Harry Pickering (hamstring) will be assessed after missing the last two matches and Bradley Dack (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier