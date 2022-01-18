Hull depleted for Blackburn clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hull boss Grant McCann is expected to be without a long list of players once again for his side’s home game against Blackburn.

Mallik Wilks (foot), Alfie Jones (hamstring), Lewie Coyle, Andy Cannon (both ankle), Josh Emmanuel (illness) and Callum Elder (groin) all remain unavailable.

Jones, Coyle, Cannon and Elder are hoping to return next month, but Wilks’ metatarsal injury will keep him sidelined for eight weeks.

The Tigers are bidding to avoid a fourth straight league defeat and have taken only two points from their last five matches.

Blackburn could include new signings Deyovaisio Zeefuik and Dilan Markanday in their squad.

Right-back Zeefuik has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Hertha Berlin and winger Markanday signed a three-and-a-half-year contract to seal a permanent move from Tottenham.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be without suspended defender Ryan Nyambe, who serves a one-game ban following his dismissal in last week’s win at Cardiff.

Defender Harry Pickering (hamstring) will be assessed after missing the last two matches and Bradley Dack (knee) remains a long-term absentee.