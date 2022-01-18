Michael Morrison eyeing Reading return for Championship clash with Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Morrison could make his long-awaited return when Reading host Luton in Wednesday’s Championship clash.

The 33-year-old defender has been out of action since September with a knee injury, but has spent the last few weeks on the comeback trail.

Morrison mustered 45 minutes for Reading’s Under-23s on Friday and is now back in contention for a first-team return.

Defender Liam Moore remains in limbo having been relieved of the captaincy amid expectations he could leave the club in the January window.

Peter Kioso could grab a chance to impress for Luton having been recalled from his loan spell at League One side MK Dons.

The 22-year-old defender should have an opportunity to prove his long-term ability at Championship level, after Reece Burke sustained a knock against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Fellow defender Tom Lockyer has battled injury issues recently too and is another doubt for the Reading trip.

Midfielder Alan Campbell could face a late fitness test after suffering a hamstring issue.