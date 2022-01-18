Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Morrison eyeing Reading return for Championship clash with Luton

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 4.36pm
Michael Morrison could return for Reading after a long-term knee injury (Simon Galloway/PA)
Michael Morrison could make his long-awaited return when Reading host Luton in Wednesday’s Championship clash.

The 33-year-old defender has been out of action since September with a knee injury, but has spent the last few weeks on the comeback trail.

Morrison mustered 45 minutes for Reading’s Under-23s on Friday and is now back in contention for a first-team return.

Defender Liam Moore remains in limbo having been relieved of the captaincy amid expectations he could leave the club in the January window.

Peter Kioso could grab a chance to impress for Luton having been recalled from his loan spell at League One side MK Dons.

The 22-year-old defender should have an opportunity to prove his long-term ability at Championship level, after Reece Burke sustained a knock against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Fellow defender Tom Lockyer has battled injury issues recently too and is another doubt for the Reading trip.

Midfielder Alan Campbell could face a late fitness test after suffering a hamstring issue.

