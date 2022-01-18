Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Daizen Maeda plans to add to his debut goal after overcoming first-night nerves

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 5.20pm
Daizen Maeda enjoyed a successful Celtic debut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Daizen Maeda enjoyed a successful Celtic debut (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Daizen Maeda overcame first-night nerves to score a debut goal for Celtic and then vowed to keep finding the net to help their title push amid the absence of Kyogo Furuhashi.

With Furuhashi still out with hamstring trouble, Maeda was given the centre forward berth as Celtic returned to action on Monday night following the cinch Premiership winter break.

The 24-year-old responded with a goal inside four minutes to send Celtic on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory against Hibernian in Glasgow.

Maeda, who played under Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama Marinos, said: “I knew there was a big expectation for me so I was nervous before the game but I thought I could score a goal.

“I usually don’t get nervous but before this game I heard a lot of things and a lot of people talked to me so this is why I got nervous. Fortunately I could convert that feeling into good energy.

“I didn’t imagine that was going to happen (scoring within four minutes) but before the game I decided I would score a goal. I received a good pass from my team-mate and I just finished.”

Celtic are due to get specialist advice on Furuhashi’s injury this week but Postecoglou warned they would be without their summer signing for two to three weeks at least.

Maeda looks set to be handed more responsibility to get goals with Albian Ajeti and David Turnbull also missing and Giorgos Giakoumakis just back from knee surgery.

“If we want to be champions, we have to be a good team and we have to keep scoring, no matter who plays,” he said.

“I have to score a lot of goals. If not, the team cannot become champions. I want to be a player who can lead Celtic.”

Maeda warned he was not a like-for-like replacement for Furuhashi.

“I’m not a player with technique, I’m more like a player with heart,” he said.

“I want to show how I fight against the other team. This is what I want to show the fans.”

Reo Hatate also impressed on his debut while Yosuke Ideguchi was introduced from the bench as his countrymen went off.

Maeda added: “I would like to play with all four Japanese players, including me, so I have to keep playing every game. It will be great if all four of us play together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier