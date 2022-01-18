Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Bournemouth and Swindon full-back Jamie Vincent dies aged 46

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 7.48pm
Jamie Vincent played more than 500 games during a long career (Clive Gee/PA)
Jamie Vincent played more than 500 games during a long career (Clive Gee/PA)

Former Bournemouth, Huddersfield, Portsmouth and Swindon defender Jamie Vincent has died at the age of 46.

The left-back started his career at Crystal Palace and went on to make more than 500 appearances.

Vincent joined Bournemouth in 1996 following an initial loan spell and was a team-mate of now Newcastle boss Eddie Howe.

Huddersfield signed the defender in a £500,000 deal during March 1999, with Vincent named Town’s player of the year in his first season.

After making 66 appearances, Vincent joined Portsmouth in 2001 and went on to play for Derby, Millwall, Swindon, Walsall and Aldershot.

Vincent was part of the Swindon side which secured promotion to League One in 2007.

A club statement from Swindon read: “Our thoughts go out to all of Jamie’s family and friends at this incredibly sad time.”

Bournemouth’s league appearance record holder Steve Fletcher paid tribute to Vincent.

“Absolutely devastated to hear the passing of former team mate and fans favourite Jamie Vincent,” the ex-Cherries striker wrote on Twitter.

“One of the finest left backs in the clubs history. Great player but more importantly a truly great person.

“Always saw the positive in everyone, funny and caring. We all loved him.”

Vincent is reported to have died following a heart attack.

His daughter Elle wrote on Twitter: “The best dad I could’ve ever asked for and the best grandad.

“I’m still waiting for him to walk through the door and give me a hug or make me laugh by doing something daft.

“I wish I could put into words how much I love you. still s*** at football tho.”

