Forest Green’s home clash with Mansfield abandoned after four minutes due to fog

Fog caused the League Two encounter between leaders Forest Green and in-form Mansfield to be abandoned after just four minutes.

Thick fog engulfed The Fully Charged New Lawn just before kick-off, with referee Carl Brook starting the game 15 minutes late.

Play lasted only four minutes, with Forest Green’s Jamille Matt hitting a speculative strike through the fog to test Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop in the Stags’ goal.

That was it for action, with the referee choosing to abandon the game as conditions worsened.