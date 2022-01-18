Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forest Green’s home clash with Mansfield abandoned after four minutes due to fog

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.02pm Updated: January 18 2022, 9.14pm
Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield was abandoned due to fog (David Davies/PA)
Forest Green’s clash with Mansfield was abandoned due to fog (David Davies/PA)

Fog caused the League Two encounter between leaders Forest Green and in-form Mansfield to be abandoned after just four minutes.

Thick fog engulfed The Fully Charged New Lawn just before kick-off, with referee Carl Brook starting the game 15 minutes late.

Play lasted only four minutes, with Forest Green’s Jamille Matt hitting a speculative strike through the fog to test Manchester United loanee Nathan Bishop in the Stags’ goal.

That was it for action, with the referee choosing to abandon the game as conditions worsened.

