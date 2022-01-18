Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stalemate for AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.48pm
Mahlon Romeo hit the bar for Portsmouth (Adam Davy/PA)
AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth contested a 0-0 draw in a tough battle at Plough Lane.

In an even contest the home side claimed a second straight goalless draw after Saturday’s stalemate against Morecambe, while Portsmouth picked up a point after the weekend’s loss to MK Dons.

Wimbledon were on top in the first half and their best chance came two minutes in, Jack Rudoni’s low half-volley from 12 yards saved by Gavin Bazunu.

Ollie Palmer’s 21st-minute header looped over while Luke McCormick’s strike shortly afterwards crept wide.

But Portsmouth nearly opened the lead when Lee Brown’s header was cleared just short of the line for a corner in the 38th minute.

After being outplayed in the first half Pompey started strongly in the second, with George Hirst quickly forcing a save from Dons keeper Nik Tzanev.

Mahlon Romeo’s fierce strike 15 minutes from time smacked the top of the crossbar and Sean Raggett’s header was stopped by Tzanev, but the visitors could not find a breakthrough.

