Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Regan Charles-Cook at the double as Ross County sink Motherwell

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.52pm
Regan Charles-Cook was Ross County’s matchwinner (Ken Macpherson).
Regan Charles-Cook was Ross County’s matchwinner (Ken Macpherson).

Regan Charles-Cook’s second-half double enabled 10-man Ross County to put further distance between themselves and the relegation zone with a 3-1 home win over Motherwell.

The cinch Premiership game burst into life on the cusp of half-time when Sondre Solholm Johansen scored an own goal.

Motherwell came back strongly at the start of the second half, equalising through Jordan Roberts and seeing the hosts reduced to 10 men when Jordan Tillson was sent off.

However, County were down but not out, and they roared back into life with Charles-Cook’s brace sealing victory.

Motherwell had the more settled side with their starting 11, but both teams showed signs of rustiness early on in their first game back after the winter break.

The flow of play was disrupted early on, with head knocks and injuries forcing several stoppages.

The hosts came off the worse for wear, with both Joe Hungbo and David Cancola needing to be replaced by Dominic Samuel and Tillson respectively.

The hosts broke the deadlock in first-half added-time. Charles-Cook showed his trickery on the left flank to twist past Bevis Mugabi and fire a low cross into the middle, where an off-balance Johansen skewed an attempted clearance into his own net.

The Steelmen came out for the second half on the front foot, and equalised 10 minutes after the restart through Roberts, who picked out the top corner from 25 yards.

Things went from bad to worse for County minutes later, with Tillson shown a red card for a two-footed tackle on the goalscorer.

However, County continued playing as normal with 10 men and they reclaimed the lead in the 73rd minute through Charles-Cook.

Samuel did well to win the ball back inside the visiting half before charging down the right and sending a cross into the middle, which was only half-cleared – allowing Charles-Cook to run on to it and strike past Liam Kelly.

The hosts pulled further ahead in the 79th minute, Charles-Cook saw a cross blocked by a hand and he sent goalkeeper Kelly the wrong way with the subsequent penalty to seal all three points.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier