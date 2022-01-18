Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Preston battle back to share the points with Sheffield United

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 9.56pm
Preston and Sheffield United shared the points from a 2-2 draw (Nick Potts/PA)
Ten-man Preston pulled off a sensational second-half comeback as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Sheffield United at Deepdale.

The hosts looked down and out after Jayden Bogle and Billy Sharp scored for the Blades before half-time, while Andrew Hughes was dismissed.

But Ryan Lowe’s side were far from dead and buried and they staged a dramatic turnaround late on, grabbing a point thanks to goals from Alan Browne and Emil Riis.

Both goalkeepers were called into action in the early exchanges, with Wes Foderingham denying Preston’s Scott Sinclair at one end and then Daniel Iversen tipping away Iliman Ndiaye’s low effort at the other.

The Blades were not to be deterred though and they scored with their next meaningful attack when John Egan’s bullet header was well saved, only for the ball to fall straight to Bogle.

The 21-year old was on the edge of the area, but he had only one thing on his mind and smashed a low drive through a forest of legs and into the back of the net.

That was United’s first goal for nearly five hours of football and they would add a second before the break after Rhian Brewster raced through on goal before being hauled down by Hughes.

The defender was shown a straight red card for his troubles and to rub salt into the wounds, Sharp stepped up to resoundingly lash home the resulting spot-kick and double the lead.

Both teams continued on the front foot after the break, with Ndiaye and Browne seeing good efforts well saved at either end.

Brewster was then guilty of not putting the game to bed as he wasted a pair of golden opportunities, twice failing to test the keeper from close range when in plenty of space.

That left the door open for a Preston fightback, and even with 10 men they held plenty of menace going forward.

Daniel Johnson and Riis both drew saves out of Foderingham before they halved the deficit with 19 minutes remaining as Browne calmly converted from 10 yards after being well picked out by Johnson.

That gave North End the momentum and as the visitors retreated towards their 18-yard box, Preston looked the most likely to score next.

Lowe called upon ex-Blade Ched Evans in the search for an equaliser and the striker duly delivered an assist by teeing up Riis to dramatically prod home from close range to make it 2-2 in the dying minutes.

The result leaves both teams locked in mid-table on 33 points, though Sheffield United move into the top half on goal difference.

