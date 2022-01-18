Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Mirren end long wait for a win with victory at Dundee United

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 10.16pm
Eamonn Brophy got St Mirren’s second goal in the win at Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Eamonn Brophy got St Mirren’s second goal in the win at Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren ended their 11-game run without a win by beating Dundee United 2-1 at Tannadice in the cinch Premiership.

The Buddies opened the scoring in the first half with a superbly created and well taken goal by Jay Henderson, before making it two after the break thanks to Eamonn Brophy.

United pulled one back courtesy of an Alan Power own goal but the Buddies held on to take all three points.

Home defender was booked in just the seventh minute for a foul on Henderson, before the first opportunity of the match fell to St Mirren shortly after. Greg Kiltie picked up the ball 22 yards out and hit a fierce shot that was parried away by Benjamin Siegrist.

However, the Swiss goalkeeper was picking the ball out of his net in the 15th minute. Henderson played a crisp one-two with Kiltie before firing an unstoppable rising shot into the top corner of Siegrist’s net from just outside the United box.

United finally had a chance of their own in the 24th minute but Marc McNulty’s shot from 22 yards was easily gathered by Buddies keeper Jak Alnwick.

The home side had an early chance to equalise at the start of the second half following a foul on Peter Pawlett 25 yards out. Mulgrew stepped up and hit a curling free-kick that Alnwick parried away to his right.

There was a renewed sense of urgency from the home side, who had another great chance in the 55th minute when Mulgrew turned a shot towards goal – but Alnwick again produced a vital stop.

The home support were appealing for a penalty soon after when Power appeared to handle an Ian Harkes shot in his box. However, referee Alan Muir did not see any offence.

New United signing Tony Watt finally made his debut from the bench but it was the Buddies who made it 2-0, soon after.

The United defence was exposed on the hour with Kiltie playing a ball across the face of goal from the right, teeing up Brophy for a tap-in.

The Tangerines should have pulled a goal back when sub Kieran Freeman sent a pinpoint cross into the Buddies box but McNulty shot over the bar.

However, the home side did make it 2-1 in the 73rd minute when Freeman sent another low cross in from the right and this time the luckless Power turned the ball into his own net.

