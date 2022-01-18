Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leam Richardson likes what he sees from his promotion hopefuls

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 10.44pm
Leam Richardson’s Wigan won again (Tess Derry/PA)
Leam Richardson’s Wigan won again (Tess Derry/PA)

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was full of praise for his side after they came from behind to beat a stubborn Morecambe and move up to second in the Sky Bet League One table.

Cole Stockton gave Morecambe an early lead but goals from WIll Keane and substitute Stephen Humphrys gave the visitors a 2-1 win which improves their promotion ambitions.

Richardson said: “The players deserve to take all the plaudits.

“Morecambe kept us honest and made us work and we were a bit off it in the first half but the goal on half time gave us the impetus to go on and I thought we were excellent in the second half and we deserved to win.

“We have surpassed the points from last year which was the first target of the season and the plan now is to keep progressing.

“It was great to see our substitutes make such an impact when they came on as it is a real squad game and we need to stick together.

“We have a lot of games coming up and we will still look to improve and maintain the hard work to make small steps to get us to where we want to be.”

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson was furious with the officials after the game.

He said: “We are annoyed that we haven’t come away with anything because their second goal was a foul and we had a clear penalty late in the game when James McClean handled the ball but that wasn’t given.

“It was a simple decision to make, a blatant penalty, and I’ve no doubt we will get another apology from the officials – but that doesn’t help us.

“It’s hard for me to be critical of the players. We went toe to toe with one of the best teams in the league and dominated much of the first half but key decisions went against us and we deserved better than that.”

The Shrimps took the lead after just eight minutes when Stockton produced a fine finish from eight yards after Wigan failed to clear Greg Leigh’s left-wing cross.

Wigan hit back and levelled in first-half added-time when the unmarked Keane scored from six yards.

The hosts started the second half well and Stockton struck the post from 25 yards, before firing another effort inches wide.

However, Wigan asserted their authority and Lang hit the underside of the bar before Humphrys sealed the points with a looping header over Carson.

