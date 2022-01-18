Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake hits out at Dundee’s senior players after Livingston defeat

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 10.50pm
Dundee manager James McPake was unhappy with Livingston defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee manager James McPake was unhappy with Livingston defeat (Jane Barlow/PA)

James McPake accused his Dundee side of “criminal” defending following their 2-0 defeat by Livingston.

After a goalless first 45 minutes in the first cinch Premiership fixture after the rescheduled winter break, Livi striker Bruce Anderson struck twice from close range following corners early in the second half.

Dundee remain second bottom with six straight defeats and McPake was critical of his senior players after the game.

He said: “It was criminal to lose the goals we lost from two set plays.

“There was more to it than that but the two goals we lost were criminal at Premiership level, at Championship level, League One, League Two.

“I’m being honest. We were let down by senior players. I feel for Max Anderson, Josh Mulligan, Luke McCowan, young players that are working really hard to make a career – tonight we were let down by senior players.

“I’ve got to the point, as a manager, where I’m fighting for survival: we’re fighting for survival as a club and I need to pick a team of players I can trust.

“We need to get new players in, that’s obvious – and we’re trying very hard.”

Livingston boss David Martindale hailed Anderson’s “instinct” for a goal.

He said: “It was a big win with a clean sheet and two goals and we were unlucky we didn’t score more, if I’m honest.

“We dominated large parts of the game and wee Brucie, he had three chances to score before he got his first goal and he ends up scoring twice.

“He’s an old-fashioned number nine who loves to score goals and he’s part of a dying breed. You don’t really get that from young boys coming through nowadays.

“He has the uncanny knack – which you can’t coach – of almost always being in the right place at the right time.

“He has a striker’s instinct, just like players from years ago – like Ally McCoist and Kris Boyd – who lived to score. He’s very similar.”

