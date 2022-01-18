Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Keith Millen sees positives after Carlisle draw with Hartlepool

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 11.02pm
Keith Millen’s Carlisle were held to a draw (Clint Hughes/PA)
Keith Millen’s Carlisle were held to a draw (Clint Hughes/PA)

Carlisle manager Keith Millen watched his side drop points at home for a second successive game but had few complaints after a goalless League Two draw with Hartlepool.

The Cumbrians are now unbeaten in five league outings and have conceded just twice in six games.

Millen is guiding them well away from the drop zone and said: “I am proud of them and where they are as a group of players.

“I cannot ask much more of what they are doing. Yes, we had opportunities and dangerous positions where the final ball and final decision weren’t quite right.

“But there is so much good about us so I am not frustrated. They are doing everything I am asking apart from showing that final bit of quality or individual bit of skill.

“We had good positions and hit the crossbar. Those are the fine margins in the game.

“For all their possession they had one shot across the goal in the first half. And they had two opportunities in the second but apart from that they never looked like opening us up.

“There is a lot to be pleased about. We are in a place now where I look at us now and I know who we are. We have a real identity to what we are doing.

“Overall, we probably should have won but they had two chances so I am not being greedy.”

Carlisle keeper Mark Howard made two vital saves from David Ferguson and Reagan Ogle while Brennan Dickenson rattled the Pools bar with a 48th-minute free-kick.

Pools boss Graeme Lee said: “A point and clean sheet so you are happy. But I think we are better than this performance.

“I couldn’t question the work ethic. I just thought we could have done a lot more in possession. We had a lot of the ball but we didn’t capitalise.

“We didn’t pass with a real purpose. But they are a tough team to beat. The new manager has come in and made them hard to beat.

“We knew it was going to be difficult to break them down but I thought there were areas of the game we could have done it a little bit better.

“We lacked a bit of desire and movement to stretch them in behind.

“We lacked that real spark but that could have been a reflection from Bristol Rovers because you could see we suffered a body blow at the end of that game after the performance we put in.”

