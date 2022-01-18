Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Frustration for Darrell Clarke as Port Vale beaten by Salford

By Press Association
January 18 2022, 11.24pm
Darrell Clarke, centre right, listens to referee James Bell explaining that the goalposts have been damaged (Mike Egerton/PA)
Darrell Clarke, centre right, listens to referee James Bell explaining that the goalposts have been damaged (Mike Egerton/PA)

Darrell Clarke was left frustrated by Port Vale’s 1-0 loss to Salford in a fixture delayed by a damaged goalpost.

The Valiants’ first-half dominance was disrupted by a 10-minute stoppage after Connor Hall collided with the post and a tractor entered the field to straighten the woodwork.

Despite the home side sitting comfortably in the ascendancy – Ben Garrity twice having efforts cleared off the line – the travelling Ammies snatched an unlikely goal against the run of play after the interval.

Tom Elliott’s strike from close range in the 50th minute – Salford’s only attempt on target – proved to be the decider in a disappointing evening for Clarke and his side.

The Vale boss said: “I don’t think it was a bad performance; it was frustrating, and I’d have been annoyed with a draw.

“We dominated a lot of the game, were on the front foot but we were a little bit sloppy in our decision-making and it was one of those nights.

“We didn’t have to defend a lot all game, but we haven’t got the result and it’s a results business. We were chasing a game that we should never have been chasing.

“They had three goal-line blocks that were going in the back of the net, so they defended well, but we’re disappointed not to score at least a couple of goals.

“We’ve had a long spell without league games and they’re coming thick and fast; we’ll get our rhythm and we’ll ride this storm we’re in, not a problem. It’s about moving forward from here and we will do in a positive way.”

Despite spending the majority of the fixture in their own half, the Ammies defended resolutely with Theo Vassell and Donald Love both denying Garrity with goal-line blocks.

After two half-time substitutions, Salford emerged from the interval energised and struck a sucker-punch blow when Elliott converted what proved to be the winner.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer said of his side: “They’re an honest bunch, we know we have to be better on the ball but the one piece of quality we did show resulted in the goal which won us the game.

“We’ve just said in the dressing room, ‘don’t be too hard on yourselves in terms of the performance’, because there’s been a few times this season where we’ve been happy with the performance but not got anything from it so it’s nice to get one back.

“I have to give credit to our lads for staying in the game and putting their bodies on the line. The way we’ve defended in the last couple of games is really pleasing. We’ve not had a flow of availability through injuries and Covid and isolations, so it’s been difficult, but we’ve stayed in and around.

“We haven’t that flow of selection or relationship-building on the pitch, but we’re getting there.”

