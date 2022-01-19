Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Football rumours: Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic shuns Arsenal for Juventus

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 7.24am
Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly already agreed terms with Juventus (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)
Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly already agreed terms with Juventus (Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP)

What the papers say

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic has been dealt a blow, with the Daily Mail citing reports in Italy that the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker is only interested in moving to Juventus. According to the Italian press, Vlahovic has already agreed terms with Juve.

But Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are moving closer to signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, according to The Sun. The newspaper – citing French outlet Get French Football – reports Juventus have begun talks to bring on Lyon player Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for the 25-year-old Melo. The lack of a replacement has been reported as one of the major barriers standing in between Arsenal and the Brazil midfielder.

Arthur Melo
Arthur Melo may be moving to Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

The same paper reports that Liverpool and West Ham are in a transfer fight over Fulham winger Fabio Carvalho. The 19-year-old, whose contract is up in six months, is worth around £5million to the Reds according to reports. But there is also interest coming from Leeds and Porto.

Brentford have offered Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen a six-month contract, with an option to extend next season, according to The Times. The 29-year-old – who suffered a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020 – left Inter Milan last year due to regulations prohibiting players with defibrillators competing in Serie A. Eriksen has seen interest from Newcastle and Leicester, too, but the paper reports a move to his former club Tottenham seems unlikely.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Djed Spence: The 21-year-old Middlesbrough full-back is on loan at Nottingham Forest but is being chased by Arsenal, Tottenham and Leeds, according to Sky Sports.

Attila Szalai: The 23-year-old Fenerbahce centre-back is drawing attention from West Ham, Newcastle and AC Milan, also according to Sky Sports.

