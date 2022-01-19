Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Brighton warn pitch invaders they face indefinite bans after recent incidents

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 8.40am
Brighton have issued a warning to fans about pitch invasions at the Amex Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Brighton have issued a warning to fans about pitch invasions at the Amex Stadium (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Brighton have warned supporters they face indefinite bans if they enter the pitch following incidents at recent home games.

The Premier League club have also highlighted the fact fans could be subject to further police action for going onto the field of play.

Pitch invasions occurred at the Amex Stadium at last Friday’s clash with rivals Crystal Palace and Tuesday’s game against Chelsea, with the individuals involved arrested.

A statement from the club read: “Having seen a worrying trend of pitch invaders at recent games, we take this opportunity to remind all fans that we have a zero-tolerance approach to any supporters attempting to come onto the pitch at home and away matches.

“The club takes the safety of supporters, players and staff extremely seriously, and those who come onto the pitch for any reason will be subject to indefinite club bans. They are also reminded it is a criminal offence, and therefore will also face potential police and court action.

“Having seen several incursions, during and at the end of the matches against Crystal Palace on Friday and Chelsea on Tuesday, we can confirm each of the perpetrators has now been identified, arrested and each is now subject to further police action.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier