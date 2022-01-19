Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ottis Gibson appointed Yorkshire head coach on three-year contract

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 9.43am Updated: January 19 2022, 1.06pm
Ottis Gibson is the new Yorkshire head coach (Nigel French/PA)
Yorkshire have appointed Ottis Gibson as their new head coach on a three-year deal.

The club announced that the 52-year-old, who has previously been head coach for the West Indies and South Africa as well as working as a bowling coach for England, is the latest new addition to a much-changed backroom staff at Headingley.

He will officially start work at the end of February, after his involvement with Pakistan Super League side the Multan Sultans comes to an end.

Last month Yorkshire announced the departures of 16 members of staff, including the entire coaching team.

This included director of cricket Martyn Moxon and first-team coach Andrew Gale.

The county is trying to change its personnel and culture after the damaging allegations of racial harassment and bullying raised against the club by former player Azeem Rafiq, which led to the loss of sponsors and the right to stage international matches at Headingley.

Darren Gough has since been appointed as interim managing director of cricket, and Gibson will report in to him, the club said. The club also said they plan to appoint two assistants shortly to work alongside Gibson.

Cricket – Friends Provident Trophy – Semi Final – Essex v Yorkshire – The County Ground
Darren Gough has been appointed as interim managing director of cricket (Kieran Galvin/PA)

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed club chair in November, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ottis to the club.

“His playing and coaching credentials speak for themselves and he has had a distinguished career performing at the highest level.

“Ottis’ character and his commitment to buying into the process that we are going through at Yorkshire County Cricket Club shone through in our discussions.

“He is someone that I know will encourage dialogue and help foster a culture of inclusion at the club, as well as supporting and developing the world class talent we have here and pushing them to the next level.

“I look forward to working with Ottis over the coming weeks and months as we continue our rebuild of the club.”

Gibson’s playing career as an all-rounder included stints with Durham, Glamorgan and Leicestershire. He also played two Tests and 15 one-day internationals for the West Indies.

“I’m extremely honoured and excited to be given the opportunity to join Yorkshire County Cricket Club as head coach,” he said.

“This is one of the most prestigious roles in English county cricket, and I am really looking forward to working with this talented group of players to take the club forward. I’ve spoken at length with Goughy about the direction the club is heading in and I’m excited to be a part of that future.”

