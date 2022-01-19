Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
England captain Owen Farrell in race to prove fitness for Six Nations opener

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 3.24pm Updated: January 19 2022, 4.06pm
England captain Owen Farrell has been out with an ankle injury since November (Mike Egerton/PA)
England captain Owen Farrell has been out with an ankle injury since November (Mike Egerton/PA)

Owen Farrell faces a race against time to prove his fitness for England’s opening Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland.

Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens’ Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.

The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that he will enter the Six Nations without any game time in the bank.

“There’s going to be a late decision on Owen. This is the first week he’s done any team training. We’ve just got to see how he reacts to the training,” Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.

McCall names his starting XV on Friday lunchtime with all eyes on whether his club captain features before joining up with England’s 36-man squad at their training camp in Brighton next week.

Farrell has been sidelined since hobbling off against Australia on November 13 and while Jones was confident on Tuesday that he would return at the StoneX Stadium this weekend, his availability is not a foregone conclusion.

“Owen has worked hard. He’s been running independently of the team for a couple of weeks now. He’s been involved in some team training this week,” McCall said.

Jones had no hesitation in entrusting Farrell with the captaincy even though his place in England’s backline is subject to ongoing scrutiny with his injury setback compounded by a period of humdrum form.

Marcus Smith has emerged as the fly-half to steer the side into the 2023 World Cup, leaving inside centre as the position where Farrell can make his mark, while Courtney Lawes proved an accomplished alternative as skipper in the autumn.

Jones believes that Farrell has a key role to play in shaping the 22-year-old Smith’s international development by providing playmaker support, but England’s most capped full-back Mike Brown questions his viability as a midfield option.

“I’m sure Owen knows that if he doesn’t produce for Sarries he won’t be playing because England have got guys who can step up to the captaincy now and do the job,” Brown said.

“I’m not sure about Owen at inside centre. The way England want to play, I like the combination of Marcus Smith, Manu Tuilagi and Henry Slade. That has a run, kick pass threat.

“Manu can carry, even as a decoy to tie defenders in, you’ve got Slade who has the skills of a fly-half and the speed of an outside back and then Marcus is on his way to becoming one of the best 10s in the world.”

Elliot Daly, Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola were three big name Saracens omissions from England’s Six Nations squad named on Tuesday.

Elliot Daly needs more game time before he will be considered for England's Six Nations
Elliot Daly needs more game time before he will be considered for England’s Six Nations (Tess Daly/PA)

Daly is still finding his way back from the stress fracture that forced him to miss the autumn, but the Vunipola brothers have now been frozen out for a second successive campaign.

“They are all probably a little bit different. Elliot has started only four games since the Lions tour in the summer. Eddie was saying he just needs some more game time,” McCall said.

“Mako and Billy have played a lot and they are playing outstandingly well for us. A challenge was laid down, almost to see if they had the appetite and the hunger for it. Not only to go to the World Cup but to make sure England can go on and win it.

“That was the challenge laid down and they’ve responded brilliantly. Week in, week out, both of them have been really, really good. They are hugely influential off the field but massively influential on it as well.

“Eddie’s made it clear to them where his thoughts are at, but that’s between him and them. I do think they believe Eddie when he says the door is not closed.”

