Colchester sack head coach Hayden Mullins after fifth successive defeat

Colchester have sacked head coach Hayden Mullins with the club languishing just above the League Two relegation zone.

United’s 3-2 defeat at Sutton on Tuesday night was their fifth league loss in a row, extending their winless streak to seven matches and leaving them three points above the bottom two.

Former West Ham midfielder Mullins’ assistant Alex Dyer has also left the club, with ex-Colchester defender Wayne Brown placed in interim charge.

Chairman Robbie Cowling told Colchester’s official website: “Following the recent poor run of results, the difficult decision has been made to make a change and relieve Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer of their respective roles at Colchester United.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that.

“Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively.

“I’d like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last season, and thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season – and I wish them the best of luck in the future.

“Since I made this difficult decision on Tuesday night, I have asked Wayne Brown to take charge as the interim head coach and he has agreed.

“I hope that you supporters will get fully behind Wayne and the squad for the packed schedule of matches in the immediate future.”