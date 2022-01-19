Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson relieved to score penalty after wind rolled ball

By Press Association
January 19 2022, 10.32pm
Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson scores from the spot (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson scores from the spot (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson was thankful to survive a penalty scare after a gust of wind blew the ball towards him as he ran up to equalise against Rangers.

Referee Kevin Clancy should have awarded a re-take under the rules but Ferguson was relieved to see the ball hit the net and the celebrations commence as he earned a 1-1 draw.

“As I was running up to hit it, the wind has rolled the ball,” he said. “I don’t know if it was off the spot or not but I just went with it.

“It put me off a wee bit but I just put my foot through it. It was a wee bit of a scare but I just tried to hit the target. If I miss, hopefully I get it again but if I score, I will take it.

“I just concentrated on getting contact with the ball and thankfully it hit the back of the net.

“I’ve not missed one yet, touch wood. I enjoy taking them and getting on the scoresheet.

“I thought we were the better side and knocked it about really well. Rangers had a good shape and were hard to play through but I thought we edged it.”

The penalty drama was not the only controversy during an eventful cinch Premiership encounter. Aberdeen were denied a strong spot-kick claim seconds before Ianis Hagi opened the scoring and there were nine yellow cards, including two for Ryan Kent.

Dons captain Scott Brown was often at the centre of the action. He had clashes with Alfredo Morelos, Calvin Bassey and James Tavernier and was booked for a foul on Kent before laughing at the Gers winger after he was sent off following a challenge on the former Celtic skipper.

“He’s not shy, Broony,” Ferguson said. “That’s just the kind of guy he is, you don’t expect anything less from him. He gives them a bit and they give him a bit, it’s just a bit of back and forth. It is funny to be fair, funny for us anyway.

“He buzzes of that kind of stuff, that stuff probably makes him play better, when people are on top of him and giving him a bit. That brings the best out of him.”

Ferguson found himself the focus before the game after reports in Italy claimed Cagliari were lining up an offer to take the 22-year-old on loan with a view to a £3.5million transfer should they stay in Serie A.

Manager Stephen Glass dismissed the idea as “crazy” after the game and Ferguson had barely digested the information.

“I’ve seen it just the same as the way you guys have seen it and I have not had too much time to think about it because I was focused on the game,” he said.

The former Hamilton player showed no sign of being distracted during an accomplished display on his 150th appearance for Aberdeen.

“It’s a good feeling and I think that’s 30 goals I have scored, so that’s a decent return,” he said. “Long may it continue.”

