Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit warning for Man Utd

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.16am
Cristiano Ronaldo could be ready to leave Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)
Cristiano Ronaldo could be ready to leave Manchester United (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Cristiano Ronaldo could be set to leave Manchester United after just one season back at Old Trafford. The Sun reports Ronaldo’s representatives have told the club that failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League would prompt the 36-year-old to look for an exit.

The same paper writes that Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga is a target for AC Milan. Spurs would reportedly be willing to sell the 22-year-old for £21million, but the Serie A title challengers are said to prefer a loan deal.

Japhet Tanganga
Tottenham have reportedly valued Japhet Tanganga at £21million (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal have received a loan offer for former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, according to the Daily Mail. The 32-year-old was removed from the Gunners’ captaincy last December for a disciplinary breach. The deal reportedly includes an obligation to buy for around £7million.

Burnley have reportedly joined Middlesbrough and Newcastle in showing an interest in Sheffield defender Chris Basham, who is out of contract in the summer. The  33-year-old has spent seven years with the Blades but the Daily Mail claims he is yet to decide if he will stay at Bramall Lane.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Diego Carlos: Sky Sports reports that an unnamed Premier League side have joined Newcastle in the hunt for the 28-year-old Sevilla defender.

Andreas Christensen: The Chelsea defender has been linked with Barcelona in the Spanish media.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier