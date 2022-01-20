Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dan Evans gets second-round walkover but Heather Watson suffers defeat

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 7.50am
Dan Evans is into round three in Melbourne (Tertius Pickard/AP)
Dan Evans reached the third round of the Australian Open without hitting a ball but Heather Watson was beaten by Tamara Zidansek.

Evans had been due to take on Arthur Rinderknech at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play when the Frenchman withdrew because of a wrist injury.

It means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a grand slam for the first time.

Watson lost a very close match against 19th seed Zidansek in Adelaide last week, and there was little to choose between the pair again here but it was the Slovenian who went through 7-6 (4) 6-4.

Watson twice fought back from a break down in the opening set and had a set point at 5-6 but Zidansek saved it, played a strong tie-break and then broke the British number two’s serve twice in succession to claim the victory.

Watson spoke after her first-round win over Mayar Sherif about the positive mindset she is in after a pre-season training block in Florida, and she was not downhearted about her performance.

“I felt like I played a really tough opponent today,” said Watson, who has moved her training base to Bolton Arena while boyfriend Courtney Duffus plays football for Morecambe.

Heather Watson hits a forehand during her defeat by Tamara Zidansek
“She played really well. I couldn’t find really any holes in her game. I just tried to stick with her. I felt like she raised her level a lot from last week.

“I came off court and I wasn’t mad at myself or anything. I felt like I gave everything I had with what I had today. I don’t think it was my best tennis, but it was far from my worst.

“I was happy with my effort and my fight and my focus. I can’t wait to play the next tournament. I feel ready to go. I want to keep working hard, keep my fitness up, and I’m looking forward to this year.”

