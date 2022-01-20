Charlton report no new injury concerns ahead of League One clash with Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton appear to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Fleetwood at the Valley.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Conor Washington, who missed the 1-1 draw at Cheltenham last weekend due to what was described as a minor niggle.

Fellow forward Jayden Stockley has been out with a hip problem.

There could be a return for Craig MacGillivray following the goalkeeper’s absence to spend time with his family after the birth of his daughter.

Fleetwood have been without a number of players owing to a mixture of coronavirus and injuries.

Saturday’s 1-0 win over Rotherham saw Harrison Biggins missing from the squad, with Zak Jules coming into the team for his debut after joining on loan from MK Dons.

There was also a Cod Army bow for Toto Nsiala, recruited from Ipswich, as he came off the bench.

The result was a fourth win in six outings for Stephen Crainey’s men, who are 19th in the table, four places below Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton.