Cambridge monitoring Joe Ironside fitness ahead of Crewe clash

Cambridge are assessing top scorer Joe Ironside ahead of Saturday’s League One home clash with Crewe.

U’s manager Mark Bonner said on Thursday a check would be made on Ironside – scorer of the winners against Lincoln last weekend and Newcastle in the FA Cup a week earlier – with the striker having “everything strapped up at the minute”.

Bonner added that there were “a few knocks” from Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Doncaster.

George Williams could return after illness and Wes Hoolahan may also come back in, while the club were awaiting the outcome of a scan on Jensen Weir as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Crewe captain Luke Murphy looks set to be fit for the contest at the Abbey Stadium.

The midfielder was forced off inside the opening 15 minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury due to a hip injury.

Boss David Artell has said he is hopeful Murphy will be available, along with Scott Robertson – absent at the weekend because of a hamstring problem – and Scott Kashket, who has been recovering from an ankle issue and illness.

Donervon Daniels and Zac Williams are also in line to return following self-isolation, but Rio Adebisi and Ben Knight (both foot) remain sidelined.