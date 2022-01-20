Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Cambridge monitoring Joe Ironside fitness ahead of Crewe clash

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 1.32pm
Cambridge are monitoring the condition of Joe Ironside (left) (Zac Goodwin/PA).
Cambridge are monitoring the condition of Joe Ironside (left) (Zac Goodwin/PA).

Cambridge are assessing top scorer Joe Ironside ahead of Saturday’s League One home clash with Crewe.

U’s manager Mark Bonner said on Thursday a check would be made on Ironside – scorer of the winners against Lincoln last weekend and Newcastle in the FA Cup a week earlier – with the striker having “everything strapped up at the minute”.

Bonner added that there were “a few knocks” from Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Doncaster.

George Williams could return after illness and Wes Hoolahan may also come back in, while the club were awaiting the outcome of a scan on Jensen Weir as he continues his recovery from a knee problem.

Crewe captain Luke Murphy looks set to be fit for the contest at the Abbey Stadium.

The midfielder was forced off inside the opening 15 minutes of Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Shrewsbury due to a hip injury.

Boss David Artell has said he is hopeful Murphy will be available, along with Scott Robertson – absent at the weekend because of a hamstring problem – and Scott Kashket, who has been recovering from an ankle issue and illness.

Donervon Daniels and Zac Williams are also in line to return following self-isolation, but Rio Adebisi and Ben Knight (both foot) remain sidelined.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier