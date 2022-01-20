Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Arsenal unveils shirt inspired by London Underground seats

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 1.47pm Updated: January 20 2022, 2.27pm
A Premier League football club has unveiled a shirt inspired by London Underground seats (Adidas/PA)
A Premier League football club has unveiled a shirt inspired by London Underground seats (Adidas/PA)

A Premier League club has unveiled a new shirt inspired by London Underground seats.

The design of the new Arsenal shirt was influenced by the bold pattern which appears on Piccadilly line trains that run past the club’s north London stadium.

The shirts were created following a collaboration between the club, Transport for London and sportswear manufacturer Adidas.

Arsenal is the only football club with a Tube station named after it.

The new clothing range alongside the pattern used on Piccadilly line seats
The new shirts will be worn by Arsenal’s players during pre-match warm-ups for the rest of the season (Adidas/PA)

Gillespie Road station was renamed Arsenal in 1932 following lobbying by the team’s manager Herbert Chapman who wanted to make it easier for supporters to identify how to attend matches.

The new shirts will be worn by Arsenal’s players during pre-match warm-ups for the rest of the season.

Warren Macdonald, area manager of Arsenal station, said: “Arsenal station has had a deep relationship with the football club for almost 90 years and there is nothing quite like the atmosphere and excitement on a match day.

“I look forward to seeing fans passing through the station wearing this eye-catching new pre-match range on their way to and from the stadium.”

Meanwhile, London-based artist and Arsenal fan Reuben Dangoor was commissioned to design a limited edition Oyster card which depicts the station with its old and current names.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]