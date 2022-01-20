Barrow assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of Mansfield clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow are assessing Robbie Gotts ahead of their home game against Mansfield.

The midfielder has yet to play in 2022 because of a groin injury but he was close to being included in the squad for last weekend’s win at Colchester.

Josh Kay staked his claim for a recall to the starting line-up with another goal from the bench at the JobServe Community Stadium, scoring late on to seal the Bluebirds’ 2-0 victory.

Tom Beadling is still suspended for Barrow.

The visitors will check on captain Ollie Clarke.

The midfielder had to be withdrawn at half-time against Walsall with a calf injury and the problem saw him miss the midweek trip to Forest Green, which was abandoned after only four minutes due to fog.

Ryan Stirk replaced Clarke at The Fully Charged New Lawn in the only change made by Stags boss Nigel Clough and that is likely to be the case again should the skipper remain out.

George Lapslie returned to the squad after injury on Tuesday night and the midfielder could be on the bench again at Holker Street.