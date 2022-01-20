Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralph Hasenhuttl keen for Armando Broja to ignore ‘hectic rumours’ over future

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 2.06pm
Armando Broja has scored five Premier League goals for Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Armando Broja has scored five Premier League goals for Southampton (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has urged loan star Armando Broja to focus on football and not become preoccupied by “hectic rumours” surrounding his future.

Striker Broja is at St Mary’s on a season-long deal from Chelsea and has become increasingly influential, including scoring five Premier League goals.

Hasenhuttl has made no secret of his desire to keep the 20-year-old Albania international beyond the current campaign.

But the Austrian coach is not concerned about completing a permanent transfer before the end of the January transfer window and is eager for Broja to avoid distractions.

“To be honest, it doesn’t affect me massively because I know he’s here until the end of the season,” Hasenhuttl said of potentially striking a deal with Chelsea this month.

“We have enough time to talk to them, to talk about our future with him.

“Let this guy play football, let this guy do their job. I think it’s very important for the young players that they can develop their game in a calmness and not with these hectic rumours around; it doesn’t help any young player, especially not him.

“This is what we try to do, we try to calm everything down because he should concentrate on his job and that is what he’s here for.”

Hasenhuttl was initially far from convinced by Broja following his arrival in August, questioning the judgement of Southampton’s scouts and holding some frank discussions with the player.

But the Slough-born forward has gone on to more than justify his acquisition, producing a series of electric performances underpinned by his powerful running and physical presence.

Ahead of Saturday’s home clash with runaway leaders Manchester City, Broja is Saints’ top scorer in all competitions with seven goals and has been preferred to Che Adams and Adam Armstrong in recent games.

“I think he definitely enjoys it here and he should see what he has with this club because we gave him a big chance to show up,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We don’t need somebody to say ‘thank you’ for this, he only should do his job and should help us as long as we have the deal.

“The deal is we give you a platform, you give everything you have for this club – this is the deal we have with everybody – and we are a more successful club when he does a good job.”

