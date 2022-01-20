Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Richie Bennett could be ready to return for Sutton

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.12pm
Sutton could give Richie Bennett his first start since November (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sutton could give Richie Bennett his first start since November (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Sutton could give Richie Bennett his first start since November for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League Two.

The striker has been used from the bench recently and could be an option if manager Matt Gray decides to rotate his squad.

Omar Bugiel returned from a slight knock midweek against Colchester, but two matches in a week could be too much for the forward.

Sutton are unbeaten since December 7 and will be looking to extend that run against Northampton.

The Cobblers could hand a debut to Tyler Magloire in south London.

The 23-year-old Blackburn defender completed a loan move on Tuesday and he could be pushing for a first start.

However, Magloire has not played since October and could be short of match fitness.

Northampton manager Jon Brady has no new injury concerns to contend with as his side look to stay in the promotion picture.

