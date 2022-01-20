Richie Bennett could be ready to return for Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton could give Richie Bennett his first start since November for the visit of Northampton in Sky Bet League Two.

The striker has been used from the bench recently and could be an option if manager Matt Gray decides to rotate his squad.

Omar Bugiel returned from a slight knock midweek against Colchester, but two matches in a week could be too much for the forward.

Sutton are unbeaten since December 7 and will be looking to extend that run against Northampton.

The Cobblers could hand a debut to Tyler Magloire in south London.

The 23-year-old Blackburn defender completed a loan move on Tuesday and he could be pushing for a first start.

However, Magloire has not played since October and could be short of match fitness.

Northampton manager Jon Brady has no new injury concerns to contend with as his side look to stay in the promotion picture.