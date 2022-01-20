Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Swansea will again be without Jamie Paterson for Preston clash

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.17pm
Jamie Paterson may have played his last game for Swansea (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jamie Paterson may have played his last game for Swansea (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Swansea will again be without Jamie Paterson at home to Preston.

Paterson has scored eight goals since joining as a free agent in the summer,  but the former Bristol City forward has told Swansea he is not in the right frame of mind to play.

The 30-year-old missed the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield last weekend and could now leave the Welsh club this month.

Otherwise Russell Martin has a fully-fit squad at his disposal but the Swans boss has lost the services of defender Rhys Williams after the loan signing was recalled by parent club Liverpool.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe has not ruled Andrew Hughes out of the Championship trip to south Wales.

Hughes was sent off in Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United for hauling down Blades forward Rhian Brewster, but Lowe says Preston could appeal against the dismissal depending on “what the referee has said in his report”.

Matthew Olosunde, who has played only once since making a summer switch from Rotherham, is available after seven weeks out with a groin problem.

Ched Evans could return to the starting line-up and Josh Earl is back in contention after missing the last two games, but Josh Murphy and Ryan Ledson will be assessed after recent injuries.

