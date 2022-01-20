Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New recruits could feature for Stoke against Fulham

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.28pm
Lewis Baker has joined Stoke from Chelsea. (David Davies/PA)
Lewis Baker has joined Stoke from Chelsea. (David Davies/PA)

Lewis Baker and Phil Jagielka could make their Stoke debuts against Fulham after joining this week.

Midfielder Baker and defender Jagielka have moved on free transfers from Chelsea and Derby respectively.

Jordan Thompson (knee and isolation), Ben Wilmot (isolation) are back in training while Mario Vrancic has been struggling with a hamstring strain.

Steven Fletcher is available following a hip problem but Nick Powell (cracked fibula) Joe Bursik and Romaine Sawyers (both quad) and Harry Souttar (knee) are out.

Fulham have no fresh injury worries as they look to continue their sensational form.

Marco Silva could still make changes for the Cottagers as he looks to keep the leaders fresh.

Midfielder Jean Michael Seri is still on international duty with Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations while Ivan Cavaleiro has been battling a groin injury since October.

Fulham have won their last three games, scoring 19 goals, and are five points clear in the Sky Bet Championship.

