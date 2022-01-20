Leon Dajaku and Corry Evans return to contention for Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland can call on Leon Dajaku and Corry Evans for the visit of Portsmouth.

Forward Dajaku has shaken off a knock while midfielder Evans, who missed last week’s draw at Accrington with an injury, is fit again.

Defender Danny Batth is available after joining from Stoke while midfielder Alex Pritchard is fit despite coming off at half-time against Accrington with a knock.

The Black Cats are still without the sidelined trio of Nathan Broadhead, Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien.

Portsmouth should welcome back Reeco Hackett.

The forward missed the midweek draw at AFC Wimbledon after a knock but an X-Ray has come back clear and he should be in contention at the Stadium of Light.

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe and defender Clark Robertson will be pushing for starts after recent appearances on the bench following long injury lay-offs.

Pompey are five points short of the play-offs, having won none of their last three league games.