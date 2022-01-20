Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jojo Wollacott in the mix for early Swindon return

By Press Association
January 20 2022, 3.44pm Updated: January 20 2022, 6.15pm
Jojo Wollacott’s Ghana team are out of the Africa Cup of Nations (Leila Coker/PA)
Jojo Wollacott could make his return for Swindon against Bristol Rovers.

Ghana’s surprise exit at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations means the goalkeeper could be back between the posts for the Robins on Saturday.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) have resumed training and will soon be back in contention.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden is among the options for Swindon boss Ben Garner should he wish to make any outfield changes.

Rovers will have Sam Finley available again after his suspension.

The midfielder has served a three-match ban for the red card he received during the home defeat to Port Vale last month.

The visitors could also be boosted by the return of forwards Harvey Saunders and Leon Clarke after injury.

After victories against Hartlepool and Rochdale, Rovers are looking to record three straight league wins for the first time since December 2019.

