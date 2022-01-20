Jojo Wollacott in the mix for early Swindon return

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jojo Wollacott could make his return for Swindon against Bristol Rovers.

Ghana’s surprise exit at the group stage of the Africa Cup of Nations means the goalkeeper could be back between the posts for the Robins on Saturday.

Mathieu Baudry (leg muscle) and Jack Payne (knee) have resumed training and will soon be back in contention.

Midfielder Jordan Lyden is among the options for Swindon boss Ben Garner should he wish to make any outfield changes.

Rovers will have Sam Finley available again after his suspension.

The midfielder has served a three-match ban for the red card he received during the home defeat to Port Vale last month.

The visitors could also be boosted by the return of forwards Harvey Saunders and Leon Clarke after injury.

After victories against Hartlepool and Rochdale, Rovers are looking to record three straight league wins for the first time since December 2019.